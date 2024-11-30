Bailey and Wofford host North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (5-3) at Wofford Terriers (2-5) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts North…

North Alabama Lions (5-3) at Wofford Terriers (2-5)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts North Alabama after Dillon Bailey scored 20 points in Wofford’s 79-74 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Terriers are 1-0 on their home court. Wofford ranks ninth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.4 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Lions have gone 1-2 away from home. North Alabama is ninth in the ASUN with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Corneilous Williams averaging 5.3.

Wofford is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.7% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 7.0 more points per game (81.4) than Wofford gives up (74.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Terriers.

Daniel Ortiz averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.