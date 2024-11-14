Ayoka Lee scores 28 in 16 minutes as No. 10 Kansas State cruises past Creighton 86-68

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 28 points in just 16 minutes due to foul trouble, and No. 10…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 28 points in just 16 minutes due to foul trouble, and No. 10 Kansas State rolled to an 86-68 victory over Creighton on Thursday night.

Temira Poindexter and Serena Sundell added 12 points apiece, and Kennedy Taylor scored 10 off the bench for the Wildcats (3-0).

Kennedy Townsend had a career-high 16 points, and Morgan Maly finished with 15 for the Bluejays (1-2). But Lauren Jensen, the nation’s leading scorer, was held to just nine on 4-for-11 shooting.

Jaelyn Glenn got the Wildcats going with two early 3-pointers, but the rest of the first half was dominated by Lee, whose ability to get easy baskets in the paint allowed Kansas State to roar to a 39-23 halftime lead.

Jensen, who had 32 points in the Bluejays’ win over Drake on Monday, picked up two fouls before taking a shot. Her first attempt came in the closing seconds of the first quarter, and she did not score until the second.

Takeaways

Creighton: The Bluejays were unprepared — or unable — to stop Lee from getting the ball in the post. She was 8 of 11 from the floor in the first half.

Kansas State: Lee was the star, but the backcourt also shined for the Wildcats, dishing out 24 assists on 36 made field goals.

Key moment

Zyanna Walker hit a 3-pointer and scored on a fast break early in the second half, when Creighton was threatening to make it a game. The Wildcats quickly extended their lead to 20 and coasted from there.

Key stat

8 — Kansas State only had eight turnovers in the game.

Up next

Creighton plays No. 20 Nebraska on Nov. 22, and Kansas State faces Little Rock on Monday night.

