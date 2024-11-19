Ayo-Faleye scores 18, Vermont downs Buffalo 78-67

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ileri Ayo-Faleye scored 18 points as Vermont beat Buffalo 78-67 on Tuesday night. Ayo-Faleye also contributed…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ileri Ayo-Faleye scored 18 points as Vermont beat Buffalo 78-67 on Tuesday night.

Ayo-Faleye also contributed five rebounds for the Catamounts (2-3). TJ Hurley shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Shamir Bogues went 5 of 14 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Ryan Sabol led the Bulls (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Noah Batchelor added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Buffalo. Bryson Wilson also had 11 points and two blocks.

