Autry scores 16 as George Washington downs Illinois State 72-64

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Trey Autry scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead George Washington over Illinois State 72-64 on Monday night to claim a fifth-place finish at the Paradise Jam tournament in the Virgin Islands.

Autry had five rebounds for the Revolutionaries (6-1). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 16 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line. Darren Buchanan Jr. shot 3 of 11 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Redbirds (4-3) were led by Chase Walker, who posted 18 points and two steals. Johnny Kinziger added 16 points for Illinois State. Dalton Banks also had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Autry scored seven points in the first half and George Washington went into the break trailing 29-27.

NEXT UP

George Washington’s next game is Friday against VMI at home, and Illinois State visits Belmont on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.