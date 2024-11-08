Autry scores 14 off the bench, George Washington defeats Hampton 82-54

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trey Autry led George Washington over Hampton on Friday night with 14 points in an 82-54 victory.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trey Autry led George Washington over Hampton on Friday night with 14 points in an 82-54 victory.

Autry shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Revolutionaries (2-0). Gerald Drumgoole Jr. shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Jacoi Hutchinson had 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

George Beale led the way for the Pirates (1-1) with 19 points. Hampton also got 13 points from Wayne Bristol.

George Washington took the lead with 17:04 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 32-24 at halftime, with Trey Moss racking up seven points. George Washington pulled away with a 15-2 run in the second half to extend it to 21 points. Drumgoole led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

