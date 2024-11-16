Austin Peay plays No. 11 Tennessee on 3-game win streak

Austin Peay Governors (3-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay will try…

Austin Peay Governors (3-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (3-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over No. 11 Tennessee.

Tennessee finished 27-9 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Volunteers allowed opponents to score 67.4 points per game and shoot 38.9% from the field last season.

Austin Peay finished 11-7 in ASUN action and 4-12 on the road last season. The Governors averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

