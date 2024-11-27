Austin Peay Governors play the UT Arlington Mavericks

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-4) vs. Austin Peay Governors (4-2) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington and…

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-4) vs. Austin Peay Governors (4-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington and Austin Peay play at The Reef at FSCJ South Campus in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Governors are 4-2 in non-conference play. Austin Peay ranks second in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Mavericks have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. UT Arlington averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Austin Peay averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Austin Peay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is shooting 43.9% and averaging 21.0 points for the Governors.

Jaden Wells is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.2 points for the Mavericks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

