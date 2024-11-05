Austin Peay defeats Union 95-75

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaac Haney had 19 points and six rebounds in Austin Peay’s 95-75 victory over Union (Tenn.)…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaac Haney had 19 points and six rebounds in Austin Peay’s 95-75 victory over Union (Tenn.) on Monday.

Tekao Carpenter scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 5 from beyond the arc. LJ Thomas shot 4 of 12 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Judson Bjornstad finished with 13 points for the Bulldogs. Parker Applegate added 12 points and two blocks for Union (TN). Jeremiah Littlepage also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

