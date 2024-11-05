Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Austin Peay defeats Union 95-75

Austin Peay defeats Union 95-75

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 12:38 AM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaac Haney had 19 points and six rebounds in Austin Peay’s 95-75 victory over Union (Tenn.) on Monday.

Tekao Carpenter scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 5 from beyond the arc. LJ Thomas shot 4 of 12 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Judson Bjornstad finished with 13 points for the Bulldogs. Parker Applegate added 12 points and two blocks for Union (TN). Jeremiah Littlepage also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up