Augillard, Douglas lead Fresno State over Long Beach State 72-69

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Amar Augillard led Fresno State with 25 points and David Douglas Jr. made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 42 seconds left as the Bulldogs took down Long Beach State 72-69 on Saturday night.

Augillard shot 8 of 21 from the field, including 4 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Bulldogs (3-2). Mykell Robinson added 16 points while going 3 of 9 and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds and five assists. Douglas had 10 points and shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Long Beach State (1-5) was led in scoring by Devin Askew, who finished with 19 points and two steals. TJ Wainwright added 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Augillard scored nine points in the first half and Fresno State went into halftime trailing 39-28. Augillard scored 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

