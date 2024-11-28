Auburn Tigers play the Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (3-2) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes…

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-1) vs. Auburn Tigers (3-2)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on Northern Iowa in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Tigers have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Auburn is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Iowa finished 16-16 overall with a 1-9 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Panthers averaged 73.4 points per game last season, 11.4 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from deep.

