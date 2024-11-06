Aubin Gateretse scores 24 in Utah State’s 101-46 victory over Alcorn State

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Aubin Gateretse scored 24 points and Utah State won its season opener 101-46 over Alcorn State…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Aubin Gateretse scored 24 points and Utah State won its season opener 101-46 over Alcorn State on Wednesday night.

Tucker Anderson scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 12, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Aggies. Ian Martinez shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Keionte Cornelius led the way for the Braves (0-2) with 11 points and Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt added 10 points.

Utah State took the lead with 14:14 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 52-14 at halftime, with Martinez racking up 12 points. Utah State extended its lead to 61-14 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Gateretse scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

