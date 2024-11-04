Atwell and Giles score 17 as UNC Greensboro takes down FGCU 73-64

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Atwell and Kenyon Giles both scored 17 points to help UNC Greensboro defeat FGCU 73-64…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Atwell and Kenyon Giles both scored 17 points to help UNC Greensboro defeat FGCU 73-64 on Monday night.

Atwell shot 4 for 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Spartans. Giles shot 5 for 14, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc. Jalen Breath had 11 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

Dallion Johnson led the way for the Eagles with 15 points, matched by Keeshawn Kellman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.