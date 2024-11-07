Askew leads Long Beach State against South Dakota State after 20-point outing

Long Beach State Beach (1-0) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-0) Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Long Beach State Beach (1-0) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-0)

Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits South Dakota State after Devin Askew scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 93-48 win against the La Verne Leopards.

South Dakota State finished 22-13 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Jackrabbits shot 48.2% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Long Beach State finished 21-15 overall with a 9-7 record on the road a season ago. The Beach averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free-throw line and 16.2 from deep.

