Army visits Manhattan after Sydnor’s 22-point showing

Army Black Knights (3-2) at Manhattan Jaspers (2-2)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Army after Will Sydnor scored 22 points in Manhattan’s 85-82 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Manhattan finished 7-23 overall last season while going 3-10 at home. The Jaspers averaged 66.2 points per game last season, 29.1 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

The Black Knights are 0-2 in road games. Army is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

