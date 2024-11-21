Army visits Manhattan after Sydnor’s 22-point showing

Army Black Knights (3-2) at Manhattan Jaspers (2-2)
Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Army after Will Sydnor scored 22 points in Manhattan’s 85-82 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.
Manhattan finished 7-23 overall last season while going 3-10 at home. The Jaspers averaged 66.2 points per game last season, 29.1 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.
The Black Knights are 0-2 in road games. Army is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
