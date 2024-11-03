Live Radio
Army opens season at home against Albany (NY)

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 2:43 AM

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Army Black Knights

West Point, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army starts the season at home against Albany (NY).

Army went 10-22 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Black Knights allowed opponents to score 64.3 points per game and shoot 42.9% from the field last season.

Albany (NY) finished 13-19 overall with a 4-13 record on the road last season. The Great Danes averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

