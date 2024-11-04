Army hosts Albany (NY) for season opener

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Army Black Knights West Point, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black…

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Army Black Knights

West Point, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts Albany (NY) for the season opener.

Army finished 6-11 at home last season while going 10-22 overall. The Black Knights averaged 12.5 assists per game on 22.1 made field goals last season.

Albany (NY) finished 5-12 in America East play and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Great Danes averaged 78.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

