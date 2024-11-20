Live Radio
Army faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Curry’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

November 20, 2024, 3:42 AM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-3) at Army Black Knights (2-2)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on Fairleigh Dickinson after Ryan Curry scored 28 points in Army’s 91-88 overtime loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

Army finished 6-11 at home last season while going 10-22 overall. The Black Knights shot 40.5% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Knights have gone 0-3 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

