Army faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Curry’s 28-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-3) at Army Black Knights (2-2) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-3) at Army Black Knights (2-2)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on Fairleigh Dickinson after Ryan Curry scored 28 points in Army’s 91-88 overtime loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

Army finished 6-11 at home last season while going 10-22 overall. The Black Knights shot 40.5% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Knights have gone 0-3 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

