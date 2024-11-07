Arkansas State visits No. 2 Alabama after Sears’ 20-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Alabama hosts Arkansas State after Mark Sears scored 20 points in Alabama’s 110-54 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

Alabama went 25-12 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Crimson Tide averaged 90.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 81.2 last season.

Arkansas State went 20-17 overall with a 5-11 record on the road a season ago. The Red Wolves averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 14.4 from the free-throw line and 27.6 from beyond the arc.

