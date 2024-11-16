Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in non-conference action

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-1) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-1)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State and SFA meet in non-conference action.

Arkansas State finished 20-17 overall a season ago while going 10-3 at home. The Red Wolves averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second-chance points and 4.5 bench points last season.

SFA finished 18-15 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The ‘Jacks averaged 74.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.

