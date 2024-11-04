Arkansas State hosts Akron in season opener

Akron Zips at Arkansas State Red Wolves Jonesboro, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -5.5; over/under…

Akron Zips at Arkansas State Red Wolves

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State begins the season at home against Akron.

Arkansas State went 20-17 overall a season ago while going 10-3 at home. The Red Wolves averaged 14.5 assists per game on 27.6 made field goals last season.

Akron finished 24-11 overall with a 7-6 record on the road a season ago. The Zips averaged 73.6 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 24 from beyond the arc.

