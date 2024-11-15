Arkansas State and SFA square off in non-conference matchup

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-1) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-1)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State and SFA play in non-conference action.

Arkansas State finished 20-17 overall a season ago while going 10-3 at home. The Red Wolves averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

SFA finished 4-0 in Southland action and 5-8 on the road last season. The ‘Jacks shot 44.9% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.