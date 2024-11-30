Arkansas squares off against Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (4-4) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 1:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green and…

Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (4-4)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 1:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green and Arkansas square off in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Razorbacks are 4-4 in non-conference play. Arkansas allows 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Falcons have a 3-4 record in non-conference games. Bowling Green ranks third in the MAC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Taya Ellis averaging 2.8.

Arkansas is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Smith averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc.

Amy Velasco is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Falcons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.