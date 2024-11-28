Arizona State takes on New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (5-1) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1) Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

New Mexico Lobos (5-1) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -4.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and Arizona State square off at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Sun Devils are 5-1 in non-conference play. Arizona State ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Quaintance averaging 5.3.

The Lobos have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. New Mexico is ninth in the MWC allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Arizona State scores 79.5 points, 6.2 more per game than the 73.3 New Mexico allows. New Mexico has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joson Sanon averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc.

Donovan Dent is averaging 17 points, eight assists and 1.7 steals for the Lobos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

