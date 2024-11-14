Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -5.5;…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State will face Grand Canyon at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Arizona State finished 14-18 overall with an 11-12 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Sun Devils averaged 69.0 points per game last season, 12.9 on free throws and 20.1 from beyond the arc.

Grand Canyon went 30-5 overall with a 15-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Antelopes averaged 79.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

