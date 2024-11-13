Arizona State Sun Devils square off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State will…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State will square off against Grand Canyon at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Arizona State finished 14-18 overall with an 11-12 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Sun Devils gave up 74.0 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Grand Canyon went 30-5 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Antelopes gave up 67.0 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

