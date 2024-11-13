Live Radio
Arizona State Sun Devils square off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 3:42 AM

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State will square off against Grand Canyon at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Arizona State finished 14-18 overall with an 11-12 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Sun Devils gave up 74.0 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Grand Canyon went 30-5 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Antelopes gave up 67.0 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

