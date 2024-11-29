Arizona State Sun Devils and the Saint Mary’s Gaels play in Palm Desert, California

Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (6-1) Palm Desert, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (6-1)

Palm Desert, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) and Arizona State meet at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Sun Devils are 6-1 in non-conference play. Arizona State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels have a 7-0 record in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 6-0 record against opponents above .500.

Arizona State averages 80.3 points, 19.6 more per game than the 60.7 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 79.3 points per game, 4.6 more than the 74.7 Arizona State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joson Sanon is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

Augustas Marciulionis is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Gaels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

