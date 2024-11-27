Arizona State squares off against New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (5-1) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1) Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

New Mexico Lobos (5-1) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico and Arizona State square off at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Sun Devils have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Arizona State is 5-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lobos are 5-1 in non-conference play. New Mexico ranks fourth in the MWC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 3.0.

Arizona State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.5 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Arizona State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joson Sanon is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

Mustapha Amzil averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

