Arizona State pulls away late to beat Idaho State 55-48

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Alston Mason scored 14 points to lead Arizona State to a 55-48 victory over Idaho State on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

BJ Freeman added 12 points and eight rebounds for Arizona State. Joson Sanon chipped in 11 points. Mason and Sanon each made two of the Sun Devils’ seven 3-pointers.

Isaiah Griffin scored 12 points to lead Idaho State. Jake O’Neil and Connor Hollenbeck added 10 apiece. O’Neil grabbed 11 of the Bengals’ 46 rebounds.

Arizona State shot 20 of 55 (36%) from the field while the Bengals were just 17-of-67 (25%) shooting.

Arizona State led 39-26 with 13:48 remaining in the game before Idaho State cut the deficit to 45-44 with 5:07 left. Freeman answered with a pair of free throws as the Sun Devils ended with a 10-4 surge. Shawn Phillips Jr. scored on a dunk and Freeman added a jumper down the stretch.

Arizona State is 8-2 in season openers against non-conference opponents in the Bobby Hurley era, having won eight of their last nine. Hurley has 198 wins in his career between Arizona State and Buffalo.

