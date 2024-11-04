Arizona State hosts Idaho State to start season

Idaho State Bengals at Arizona State Sun Devils Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State starts the…

Idaho State Bengals at Arizona State Sun Devils

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State starts the season at home against Idaho State.

Arizona State finished 10-5 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Sun Devils gave up 74.0 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Idaho State went 14-20 overall with a 4-13 record on the road a season ago. The Bengals averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 33.8 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.