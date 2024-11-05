Arizona State hosts Idaho State in season opener

Idaho State Bengals at Arizona State Sun Devils Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Idaho…

Idaho State Bengals at Arizona State Sun Devils

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts Idaho State in the season opener.

Arizona State finished 10-5 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Sun Devils averaged 12.0 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

Idaho State finished 4-13 on the road and 14-20 overall last season. The Bengals averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free-throw line and 19.2 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.