Arias scores 19, Jacksonville takes down South Carolina State 71-62

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Arias had 19 points in Jacksonville’s 71-62 win over South Carolina State on Thursday night.

Arias went 7 of 9 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Dolphins (2-2). Zach Bell scored 18 points while going 7 of 14 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds. Robert McCray, Kendall Munson and Zimi Nwokeji all had nine points.

Omar Croskey finished with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (2-2). Drayton Jones added 12 points for South Carolina State. Mitchel Taylor finished with 10 points and two steals.

