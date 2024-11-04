Aranguren has 25, Hofstra knocks off D-III SUNY-Old Westbury 89-62

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jean Aranguren had 25 points in Hofstra’s 89-62 victory against SUNY-Old Westbury on Monday night. Aranguren…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jean Aranguren had 25 points in Hofstra’s 89-62 victory against SUNY-Old Westbury on Monday night.

Aranguren also had five rebounds for the Pride. Cruz Davis scored 19 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 12 for 14 from the free-throw line and also had seven rebounds and eight assists. Jaquan Sanders went 5 of 16 from the field (5 for 12 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Amadi Lee-Kane led the Panthers in scoring, finishing with 11 points and two steals. Jaden Flemming added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for SUNY-Old Westbury. Bradley Young also had eight points and six rebounds.

Hofstra got a team-high 15 points across the first half from Aranguren, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 34-34. Hofstra took a 15-point lead in the second half thanks to a 15-0 scoring run. Davis led their club in second-half scoring with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

