Aquino’s 16 lead Liberty over Valparaiso 83-63 at Athletes in Action Tip-Off

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — Owen Aquino had 16 points in Liberty’s 83-63 victory against Valparaiso at the Athletes in Action Tip-Off on Monday night.

Aquino also had 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Flames (1-0). Kaden Metheny scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jay Maughmer went 6 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Tyler Schmidt led the way for the Beacons (0-1) with 17 points. Valparaiso also got 13 points from Devon Ellis. Jefferson Monegro also had 12 points.

Liberty took the lead with 14:14 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 42-32 at halftime, with Aquino racking up 12 points. Liberty pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 17 points. They outscored Valparaiso by 10 points in the final half, as Metheny led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

