Appalachian State visits Wisconsin following Klesmit’s 26-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (2-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Appalachian State after Max Klesmit scored 26 points in Wisconsin’s 79-67 win against the Montana State Bobcats.

Wisconsin went 14-3 at home last season while going 22-14 overall. The Badgers shot 46.1% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

Appalachian State finished 8-5 on the road and 27-7 overall a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 78.4 points per game last season, 40.2 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

