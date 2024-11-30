Appalachian State takes on Vanderbilt following Carver’s 27-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on Vanderbilt after Emily Carver scored 27 points in Appalachian State’s 82-64 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Commodores have gone 5-0 at home.

The Mountaineers are 0-2 on the road. Appalachian State averages 17.5 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Zada Porter with 4.8.

Vanderbilt scores 84.6 points, 23.4 more per game than the 61.2 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Vanderbilt allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 19.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals.

Mara Neira is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 10.7 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

