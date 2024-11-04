Appalachian State Mountaineers open season at home against the Miami (OH) RedHawks

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7; over/under…

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State opens the season at home against Miami (OH).

Appalachian State went 27-7 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mountaineers averaged 78.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.1 last season.

Miami (OH) went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The RedHawks shot 44.3% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

