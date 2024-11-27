Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Sam Houston Bearkats play in Wilmington, North Carolina

Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats…

Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston and Appalachian State square off in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Mountaineers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Appalachian State is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Bearkats are 3-2 in non-conference play. Sam Houston leads the CUSA with 19.8 assists. Marcus Boykin leads the Bearkats with 6.2.

Appalachian State is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Appalachian State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Tate is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals.

Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 19.6 points for the Bearkats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

