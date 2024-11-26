Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Sam Houston Bearkats meet in Wilmington, North Carolina

Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston…

Sam Houston Bearkats (3-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston and Appalachian State play at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Mountaineers have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Appalachian State is third in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 37.4 rebounds. CJ Huntley leads the Mountaineers with 6.0 boards.

The Bearkats are 3-2 in non-conference play. Sam Houston is ninth in the CUSA with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dorian Finister averaging 4.4.

Appalachian State is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Sam Houston allows to opponents. Sam Houston averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Appalachian State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huntley is shooting 54.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Mountaineers.

Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 19.6 points for the Bearkats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.