Appalachian State hosts William & Mary following Collier’s 25-point game

William & Mary Tribe (3-4) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on Appalachian State after Noah Collier scored 25 points in William & Mary’s 84-61 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

Appalachian State went 27-7 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mountaineers averaged 78.4 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 19.8 from beyond the arc.

The Tribe are 0-3 on the road. William & Mary has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

