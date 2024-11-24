Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Appalachian State hosts William…

Appalachian State hosts William & Mary following Collier’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 24, 2024, 3:43 AM

William & Mary Tribe (3-4) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on Appalachian State after Noah Collier scored 25 points in William & Mary’s 84-61 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

Appalachian State went 27-7 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mountaineers averaged 78.4 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 19.8 from beyond the arc.

The Tribe are 0-3 on the road. William & Mary has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up