Appalachian State hosts Miami (OH) in season opener

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7; over/under…

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Miami (OH) for the season opener.

Appalachian State finished 27-7 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mountaineers gave up 67.1 points per game while committing 13.3 fouls last season.

Miami (OH) finished 9-10 in MAC play and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The RedHawks averaged 70.6 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.