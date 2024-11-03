Appalachian State hosts Miami (OH) in season opener

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
Boone, North Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7; over/under is 139
BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts Miami (OH) for the season opener.
Appalachian State finished 27-7 overall with a 15-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mountaineers gave up 67.1 points per game while committing 13.3 fouls last season.
Miami (OH) finished 9-10 in MAC play and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The RedHawks averaged 70.6 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point distance last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.