Appalachian State faces UNC Wilmington on 4-game win streak

Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-2) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-2)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -2.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Mountaineers take on UNC Wilmington.

The Seahawks are 3-1 on their home court. UNC Wilmington ranks third in the CAA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Makoi Mabor averaging 3.0.

The Mountaineers are 0-1 on the road. Appalachian State averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

UNC Wilmington averages 86.3 points, 20.6 more per game than the 65.7 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UNC Wilmington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Myles Tate averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.