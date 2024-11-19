Appalachian State defeats Queens 65-53

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — CJ Huntley’s 27 points helped Appalachian State defeat Queens 65-53 on Tuesday night. Huntley added eight…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — CJ Huntley’s 27 points helped Appalachian State defeat Queens 65-53 on Tuesday night.

Huntley added eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (2-2). Myles Tate added 19 points while shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds and three steals.

Asjon Anderson finished with 13 points and two steals for the Royals (2-3).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

