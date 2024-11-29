Appalachian State defeats Colgate 72-50

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — CJ Huntley scored 17 points as Appalachian State beat Colgate 72-50 on Friday. Huntley also contributed…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — CJ Huntley scored 17 points as Appalachian State beat Colgate 72-50 on Friday.

Huntley also contributed seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (5-2). Myles Tate added 15 points, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc while added seven rebounds and nine assists. Jalil Beaubrun had 11 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Sam Wright, Brady Cummins, Nicolas Louis-Jacques and Parker Jones each scored nine points for Colgate (2-5).

Appalachian State took the lead with 14:36 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 40-25 at halftime, with Tate racking up 14 points. Appalachian State extended its lead to 54-37 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Huntley scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

