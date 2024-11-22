Antwi-Boasiako scores 24 in Stephen F. Austin’s 72-67 victory against Monmouth

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 24 points as Stephen F. Austin beat Monmouth 72-67 on Friday night. Antwi-Boasiako…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 24 points as Stephen F. Austin beat Monmouth 72-67 on Friday night.

Antwi-Boasiako had nine rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-3). Kyle Hayman scored 14 points and added five assists. Myles Jenkins went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Hawks (0-7) were led in scoring by Abdi Bashir Jr., who finished with 30 points. Jaret Valencia added 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Monmouth.

Antwi-Boasiako scored 10 points in the first half and Stephen F. Austin went into the break trailing 32-28. Antwi-Boasiako scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

