Antwan Barnett scores 19 to lead Grambling past Southern-New Orleans 92-42

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Antwan Barnett’s 19 points helped Grambling defeat Southern University at New Orleans 92-42 on Monday night in a season opener.

Barnett added eight rebounds for the Tigers. Kintavious Dozier scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three steals. PJ Edwards went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Knights were led by Jamal Gibson, who recorded 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

