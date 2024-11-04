Anochili-Killen scores 18 in Marshall’s 90-57 victory against D-II Davis & Elkins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen’s 18 points helped Marshall defeat Davis & Elkins 90-57 on Monday night. Anochili-Killen had…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen’s 18 points helped Marshall defeat Davis & Elkins 90-57 on Monday night.

Anochili-Killen had six rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Wyatt Fricks added 15 points while going 6 of 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and added 11 rebounds and three steals. Nate Martin had 15 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the free-throw line.

The Senators were led in scoring by Malachi Hampton, who finished with 10 points. Sam Rolle IV added seven points and four assists for Davis & Elkins. Nnadozie Okoroji finished with seven points.

