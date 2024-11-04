Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Anochili-Killen scores 18 in…

Anochili-Killen scores 18 in Marshall’s 90-57 victory against D-II Davis & Elkins

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 10:28 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen’s 18 points helped Marshall defeat Davis & Elkins 90-57 on Monday night.

Anochili-Killen had six rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Wyatt Fricks added 15 points while going 6 of 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and added 11 rebounds and three steals. Nate Martin had 15 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the free-throw line.

The Senators were led in scoring by Malachi Hampton, who finished with 10 points. Sam Rolle IV added seven points and four assists for Davis & Elkins. Nnadozie Okoroji finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up