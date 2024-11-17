Live Radio
Anias Futrell scores 24, hits winning free throws as Lindenwood rallies past Stonehill 75-74

The Associated Press

November 17, 2024, 3:31 PM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Anias Futrell made three free throws with 14 seconds remaining and finished with 24 points to rally Lindenwood to a 75-74 victory over Stonehill on Sunday.

Futrell added 11 rebounds and three steals for the Lions (2-3). Jadis Jones scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line. Clayton Jackson went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Skyhawks (2-4) were led by Josh Morgan, who recorded 16 points and six rebounds. Hermann Koffi added 14 points. Ethan Meuser finished with 13 points, four assists and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

