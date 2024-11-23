Anderson’s 14 lead Furman over Charleston Southern 67-46

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nick Anderson’s 14 points helped Furman defeat Charleston Southern 67-46 on Saturday. Anderson shot 6…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nick Anderson’s 14 points helped Furman defeat Charleston Southern 67-46 on Saturday.

Anderson shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Paladins (6-0). Pjay Smith Jr. scored 13 points while going 6 of 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and added five assists. Garrett Hien finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds. The Paladins picked up their sixth straight win.

The Buccaneers (1-6) were led in scoring by Daylen Berry, who finished with 16 points. Charleston Southern also got nine points and four assists from RJ Johnson. Jaylon Gibson finished with eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.