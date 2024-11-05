Anderson, Taylor score 13 as Northern Iowa defeats Dubuque 96-54

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson and RJ Taylor both had 13 points to help Northern Iowa defeat Dubuque 96-54 on Monday.
Anderson had six rebounds and Taylor went 6 of 8 from the field. Leon Bond III and Ben Schwieger both had 12 points.
Jaylin McCants finished with 22 points for the Spartans.
