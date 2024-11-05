Live Radio
Anderson, Taylor score 13 as Northern Iowa defeats Dubuque 96-54

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 12:13 AM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson and RJ Taylor both had 13 points to help Northern Iowa defeat Dubuque 96-54 on Monday.

Anderson had six rebounds and Taylor went 6 of 8 from the field. Leon Bond III and Ben Schwieger both had 12 points.

Jaylin McCants finished with 22 points for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

