Anderson, Taylor score 13 as Northern Iowa defeats Dubuque 96-54

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson and RJ Taylor both had 13 points to help Northern Iowa defeat Dubuque…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson and RJ Taylor both had 13 points to help Northern Iowa defeat Dubuque 96-54 on Monday.

Anderson had six rebounds and Taylor went 6 of 8 from the field. Leon Bond III and Ben Schwieger both had 12 points.

Jaylin McCants finished with 22 points for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.