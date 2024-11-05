Amir Spears scores 27 to power UTSA to 103-77 victory over Trinity (TX)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Amir Spears scored 27 points as UTSA beat Trinity (TX) 103-77 in a season opener on…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Amir Spears scored 27 points as UTSA beat Trinity (TX) 103-77 in a season opener on Monday night.

Spears added five assists and four steals for the Roadrunners. Marcus Millender scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added seven assists. Jaquan Scott had 16 points and finished 7 of 10 from the field.

Jacob Harvey led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Christian Green added 15 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

